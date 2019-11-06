Find election results here
Democrats have council control in VP Mike Pence’s hometown of Columbus for first time since 1980s

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Washington DC on October 14 (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Democrats will hold a City Council majority in Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana hometown for the first time since the 1980s if a candidate’s one-vote victory margin holds up.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s local election show Democrats winning a 4-3 Columbus City Council majority as they defeated two Republican incumbents. The Columbus Republic reports that Republican Councilman Dascal Bunch might seek a recount of the 260-259 tally favoring Democrat Jerone Wood.

Bartholomew County Democratic Party chairman Bob Hyatt says the council victories came from young candidates stepping up and wanting to make a difference.

Republican Mayor Jim Lienhoop was unopposed for reelection. He says city leaders have worked across party lines for a long time.

The county clerk says Democrats last won a City Council majority in the 1983 election.

