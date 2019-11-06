× Domestic disturbance turns into barricaded subject in Spiceland

SPICELAND, Ind. – A domestic disturbance led to a barricaded suspect incident when someone fired at law enforcement.

The incident happened near Spiceland, Ind. On 700 South. Police dispatch received a 911 call around 7 p.m. Wednesday from the suspect’s wife saying he had ‘snapped’ and she left the house.

Shortly after that call, dispatch received another call saying the suspect was firing shots inside the house.

When deputies arrived, they surrounded the house. Police say he fired at deputies through a door. There was an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, who they have not heard of since. No law enforcement officials have been injured.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.