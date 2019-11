Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Racing at Riley!

Wednesday, Carmel High School Student and Lucas Formula Racing Series driver Jack Dorsey donated a racing system he designed and built himself to Riley Hospital for Children.

It's a videogame that lets kids put their skills to the test on the track.

It was made possible through Dorsey's charity "The Anchor Foundation."

10% of the money donated to his team goes to the foundation, to help children's hospitals and Make-A-Wish.