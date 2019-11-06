× Dry, seasonal day ahead; cold shift in the pattern late in the week

It is a mainly dry and mostly cloudy morning across central Indiana to start our Wednesday. Guardian Radar shows lingering moisture from a passing warm front areas northwest of downtown Indianapolis around 6 AM, but the precipitation from the boundary will likely not the reach the surface during the morning commute. There is going to be a lot of dry time today with seasonal highs as we head into the afternoon hours. Enjoy the partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions while they last! There is going to be a very noticeable change in the weather pattern late in the week.

By the evening hours, cloud cover will increase, and rain showers will begin to fill into the area. Light scattered rainfall is possible overnight ahead of an approaching cold front. We are tracking the potential for a wintry mix early Thursday morning as colder air intrudes behind the boundary. Wet snowflakes will begin to mix in with the showers mid-morning and eventually turn to light snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected with most of the moisture exiting the area by the time freezing air temperatures arrive.

There is going to be a chill in the air early Friday morning as lows dip down into the lower 20s. Light winds out of the north will result in wind chill values in teens! High pressure will settle into the Midwest by Friday, which will bring dry conditions Friday and through the weekend. The Monumental Marathon is Saturday morning and runners should stay dry, but they will need to prepare for bitter temperatures in the lower 20s!