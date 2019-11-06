Find election results here
IPS cancels classes November 19 for Red for Ed Action Day

Posted 4:47 PM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:50PM, November 6, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Public Schools have canceled classes on November 19 in support of teachers planning to attend the Red for Ed Action Day at Indiana Statehouse, IPS announced Wednesday.

November 19 has now been declared a professional development day. A previously scheduled professional development day for April 17, 2020, will now be a regular school day with student attendance, according to IPS.

Families can always check for updates, including information on free meal service and child care options, at www.myips.org.

