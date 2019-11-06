× Jacoby Brissett limited, but practicing for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Step 1 in Jacoby Brissett’s journey from sprained knee to remaining the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Sunday against Miami came on a limited basis Wednesday.

Brissett was on the field at the start of team’s practice and was expected to test his knee as a limited participant. He sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Frank Reich admitted he was “pretty encouraged’’ by Brissett’s progress.

“I kind of thought he was going to be able to (practice) based on how he said he felt the other day,’’ he said. “I still don’t think anything’s a slam dunk. He’ll be limited. (Brian) Hoyer will get some reps today. We’ll just have to let it play out.’’

Brissett wore a brace on his left knee, as he does in a game. After injuring his knee against the Steelers, he went through a variety of tests with the team’s medical staff. It was determined he didn’t have the necessary lateral movement to return to the game.

Reich conceded the team ultimately must determine whether Brissett might make the injury worse by playing through it and if he can play at a high enough level.

“It’s a combination of those things,’’ he said. “We’re going to rely on him. We’re going to rely on the doctors.

“I think we’re all going to have to get together on this decision: ‘Let’s be smart. We don’t want to lose you for the long haul by trying to be a hero.’ So there’s some of that.’’

If at all possible, Reich realizes Brissett will play.

“He’s old-school. You guys know that,’’ he said. “You saw the year he played (2017). He took a beating (and) he played every stinking snap.’’

Brissett started the final 15 games after being acquired in an early-September trade with New England. He passed for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but also was sacked a league-high 52 times. He suffered a concussion in a week 10 meeting with Pittsburgh.

“This guy is as tough as it comes,’’ Reich said, “but we’ve got to do the right thing for him and for our team. We’ll just see how it plays out.

“He’s our quarterback. We want him to play and if he’s ready to play, he’ll be the starter.’’

Brissett was expected to share reps with the No. 1 offense with Hoyer. At Pittsburgh, Hoyer was thrust into action after having had virtually no playing time with the starting unit.

“You always prepare to play,’’ he said prior to practice. “I don’t know how the reps will go. We’ll go out there and see how it goes and see what he’s able to do and see how it goes.

“I want to give Jacoby the luxury to do whatever he wants to do. Whatever he’s willing to do and capable of doing he’ll do and I’ll play off of that.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast: