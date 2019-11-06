× Rapper caught after 7 months on the run faces 14 charges connected to vehicle break-ins in Indiana

LIBERTY, Ind. – A rapper was caught and extradited to Indiana after spending the past seven months on the run.

Selassie Ward, 24, faces 14 charges in connection with several vehicle break-ins at Whitewater Memorial State Park in Liberty, Indiana.

Ward is accused of breaking into three cars on March 22 and March 28, 2019. He allegedly stole the car owners’ credit cards, purses, gift cards, and more.

Police say he used at least one of the credit cards to purchase thousands in gift cards from Dollar General, Walgreen’s, and Kroger in Liberty and Oxford, Ohio.

Police tracked his SUV, which they received a description of from a witness, to a home in Liberty on March 28. They recognized Ward from a description provided by a Dollar General employee.

Officers approached Ward and another man he was with, and they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Officers ran their IDs. They say Ward had active warrants and a prior arrest for resisting law enforcement.

An officer attempted to handcuff Ward due to safety reasons, and Ward tried to run.

The officer tackled him, but Ward kicked and punched him. The officer suffered a hip fracture and was unable to run after him.

Ward had been on the run since then, but he was arrested in late October. Police did not say where he was arrested, but he had to be extradited back to Union County.

These are the charges he faces: battery on public safety official (level 5 felony), two counts of conspiracy to commit theft (level 6 felony), three counts of criminal mischief (Class A misdemeanor), four counts of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle (Class B misdemeanor), three counts of theft (Class A misdemeanor), and resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor).

Ward is a rapper, and his stage name is 1WayFrank. In 2014, he had a viral YouTube video with his song “Aye Girl.”

Gregory J. Greene was the other man who was with Ward in March at the time of his attempted arrest. He was charged with two level 6 felony counts of theft and with 10 misdemeanors: four counts of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, three counts of theft, and three for criminal mischief. He pleaded guilty on July 31 to one of the felony theft charges, to three criminal mischief charges, and to three misdemeanor theft charges after reaching a plea agreement.