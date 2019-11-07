× All lanes back open after semi overturned on I-65 N near the I-70 South Split

Update: All lanes are back open.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An overturned semi shut down all lanes of I-65 North near the I-70 South Split early Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police say the driver of the semi lost control and rolled the truck on its side at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The driver was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police opened the far right lane on I-65 to get some backed up vehicles moving, but all lanes remain shut down.

INDOT says crews are working to get the overturned semi cleared as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.