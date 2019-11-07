Best Buy announces Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours, unveils sales
Target started the party—now it’s Best Buy’s turn.
The electronics retailer released a sneak peek at its Black Friday deals and announced its Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours. Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will then close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.
Many of the deals are already available in-store and online, including Best Buy’s Apple Doorbusters. Find more details here.
Here are a few notable deals:
Televisions
- 70″ Samsung 4K Smart TV – $550
- 75″ Samsung 4K Smart TV – $750
- 55″ LG 4K Smart TV – $380
- 58″ Insignia 4k UHD Smart TV – $200 (includes a free Amazon Echo Dot with purchase)
- 65″ Hisense 4K TV – $299 (available Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
Blu-ray Movies for $7.99
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain Marvel
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Ralph Wrecks the Internet
Electronics
- Save $200 on select MacBook Air laptops and iMacs
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 12.3″ Touch Screen, Intel Core i3, 4GB Memory, 128GB SSD – $600
- Save $400-$500 on Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- HP 14″ AMD A9-Series, 4GB Memory, AMD Radeon R5, 128GB SSD – $200 (Available Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop, Intel Core i3, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD – $280 (includes free security software)
- Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD – $350 (includes free security software)
Video Games
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Edition – $350
- Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition – $150
Select games for $27.99
- Borderlands 3 Standard Edition
- FIFA 20 Standard Edition
- Madden NFL 20 Standard Edition
- NBA 2K20 Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition
Amazon Gadgets
- 7” 2019 Amazon Fire Tablet (16GB) – $30
- 8” Amazon Fire Tablet HD 8 (16GB) – $50
- Amazon – Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Streaming Media Player – Black – $20
- Amazon – Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote, Streaming Media Player – Black – $25
- Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker – $23