‘Big Game Bound’ Week 10: 49ers vs Seahawks clash in NFC West showdown

This week on Big Game Bound… analyst Ty Hallock has a new top 5 after the Patriots suffered their first loss of the season. He’ll reveal who is #1 on his list.

The live show begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Our Big Guest is former NFL Tight End and Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett. He was a teammate of Tom Brady and played for Bill Belichick. Bennett discusses their legacy and we’ll ask him what he thinks of his brother sitting down for the national anthem. Michael Bennett is one of the players who has taken the stance for social justice.

We’ll break down the Big Game between the undefeated 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Big Game Bound correspondents Mark Carpenter and Aaron Levine join us to talk about that showdown in the NFC West.

And legendary Cleveland Sports Anchor John Telich discusses the sorry state of the Cleveland Browns. Also, Bob Harris from Football Diehards helps fantasy football owners get ready for the playoffs.