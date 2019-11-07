Week one of “Chase of the Championship” recaps a historic start of the season for the ACC – from Duke’s top five win over Kansas to a UNC freshman breaking records.
Chase for the Championship: Big win for Duke and UNC’s freshman phenom
-
‘Chase for the Championship’ to highlight everything college basketball
-
Team Indiana heads to the World Food Championships
-
IHSAA football sectional pairings released
-
Simone Biles sets all-time medal record at gymnastics worlds
-
IMPD chases apparent stolen car; juvenile driver and passengers crash into water-filled ditch
-
-
‘Best Gymnast Ever’ gets new title: most decorated female gymnast in history
-
Hur leads LPGA field after round 1 of IWIT Championship at Brickyard Crossing
-
Indy Eleven begins USL Championship Playoffs
-
Driver in police custody after hour-long chase ends on Indy’s east side
-
Fleeing suspects in vehicle fire shots at IMPD officers
-
-
Woman gets prison time for police chase, hitting cruisers because she was late to work
-
Newgarden wins championship and Herta wins IndyCar finale
-
Indy wrestler-turned-coach comes out of retirement, competes in Russia