Chase for the Championship: Big win for Duke and UNC’s freshman phenom

Posted 6:30 PM, November 7, 2019, by

Week one of “Chase of the Championship” recaps a historic start of the season for the ACC – from Duke’s top five win over Kansas to a UNC freshman breaking records.

