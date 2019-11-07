× Coroner: Woman found at Fountain Square church died of strangulation, multiple stab wounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The cause of death has been released of a woman found dead at the recreational building of a Fountain Square church on Sunday.

On Thursday, The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of Julie Morey as strangulation and multiple stab wounds.

IMPD responded to St. Patrick Catholic Church at 950 East Prospect Street around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 3 in response to a 911 call of a body found.

Officers found Morey unresponsive on a couch, and Indianapolis EMS responded and announced the woman dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477), or visit CrimeTips.org.