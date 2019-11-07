× Damp start to Thursday; work week ends dry and cool

Areas of patchy drizzle and light rain have been falling over central Indiana through the overnight hours. Temperatures at 5 AM Thursday are still in the lower 40s near Indianapolis and are above freezing across the viewing area. The pavement is wet, but the ground is too warm to support icy road conditions. Temperatures are going to decline a bit during the morning hours and will likely fall into the mid-30s. Wet snowflakes may mix in with the light rain during the first half of the day but should exit by the afternoon. Temperatures will recover near the 40° mark today.

Rapid clearing will occur overnight as a high pressure system slides into the Midwest. The clear skies and winds out of the north will result in a large temperature drop into Friday morning. Lows are going to dip down into the lower 20s, making it the coldest morning of the season so far! Wind chills could even fall into the teens at times, so kids will want to have a heavy winter coat at the bus stop.

Dry weather conditions will arrive at the end of the week. Indianapolis may only have highs in the upper 30s Friday afternoon, but temperatures will gradually rise through the weekend and should peak into the mid-50s by Sunday. There is going to be another large shift in the weather pattern early next week! We will open Monday with a wintry mix and falling temperatures. Lows by Tuesday morning will take a dive and could drop into the teens.