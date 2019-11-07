× ISP: Lawrence County couple charged with child abuse, neglect

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested a Lawrence County couple after reports of child abuse and neglect.

According to police, Indiana Department of Child Services asked ISP to assist on a report of children being abused at a Springville, Indiana home on October 31.

ISP went to the home on Armstrong Station Road and began and investigation into the alleged report of physical abuse of juveniles.

During the investigation, police learned that the Blattert family have 9 children, and ISP officers arrested Scott Allen Blattert Jr., 42.

Blattert was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and charged with felony domestic battery neglect of a dependent.

The investigation into the abuse of the children in the Blattert home was continued by detectives. Interviews were conducted and a search warrant was obtained and executed at the home on November 1, police said.

ISP detectives obtained arrest warrants for Cherry Lynn Blattert, 38, and again for Scott Blattert on November 6, as a result of the continued investigation.

Cherry Blattert was booked into the Lawrence County Jail, and faces a neglect of a dependent charge.

Scott Blattert was located at his place of employment in Greene County. Blattert was transported to the Greene County Jail, and faces charges of aggravated battery and strangulation.