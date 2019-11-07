Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school days until 6 p.m.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris introduced legislation Thursday that would align school hours with work hours to support working families.

The Family Friendly Schools Act proposes adjusting the school day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The bill proposes no closures except federal holidays, weekends or emergencies.

The bill says it would not increase the amount of time teachers and staff work.

“My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours,” said Senator Harris in a press release. “So, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship. But, this does not have to be the case. My bill provides an innovative solution that will help reduce the burden of child care on working families. It is time we modernize the school schedule to better meet the needs of our students and their families.”

The bill says after care programs and summer daycare programs cost the United States economy $55 billion.

