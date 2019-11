Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind -- Jurassic World jumps from the silver screen to the stage. The show is making its way to the Circle City! Sherman got a behind the scenes look at the dinosaurs that make the show tick. He joined the crew while they were stopped in Columbus, Ohio.

The show runs Dec. 6 - 8 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

