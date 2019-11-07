Antenna users: TV rescan required

Overturned semi closes all lanes on I-65 N near the I-70 South Split

Posted 3:17 AM, November 7, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An overturned semi shut down all lanes of I-65 North near the I-70 South Split early Thursday morning.

The Indianapolis State Police say the driver of the semi lost control and rolled the truck on it’s side at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The driver was transported to the IU Health Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were able to open the far right lane on I-65 to get some of the traffic moving.

INDOT says crews are working to get the overturned semi cleared before morning traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.