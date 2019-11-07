Antenna users: TV rescan required

Police arrest man after attempted bank robbery in Shelbyville

Posted 6:54 PM, November 7, 2019, by

Photo// Shelby County Jail

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Shelbyville police have a man in custody after an attempted bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

The Shelbyville Police Department said the attempted robbery happened shortly before 1:30 Thursday afternoon at the First Merchants Banks on East Washington Street.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the man, who left the bank and walked northbound. When officers responded, they found the man a few blocks north of the bank. They took Paul Hochgesang, 27 of Fairland, into custody.

Hochgesang was being held in the Shelby County Jail Thursday on a preliminary charge of robbery.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.