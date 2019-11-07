× Record number of runners, near record low temps for Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- A record number of runners and near-record low temperatures are being expected for Indiana’s largest marathon.

For the first time in event history, all races are sold out. That includes the full marathon, half marathon, and 5K.

“It’s amazing,” said half-marathon runner Danny Wilson about the finish line. “All the work you put in, all the time, all the miles that you build up to this.”

This year, the race has a record number of 19,000 participants across the 3 events.

“It is a record of participants,” said Beyond Monumental Executive Director Jed Cornforth. “We set a modest goal to grow incrementally every year and we surpassed that goal this year and broke our own record.”

Those runners along with fans are estimated to bring roughly 45,000 people downtown, coming from all 50 states and 22 different countries.

“Our hope is that we can showcase the city and really help it focus on health and fitness,” Cornforth said.

However, this year, runners and spectators will be hit by cold temps approaching near record lows around start time. For those willing to run 26 miles, the cold won’t stand a chance.

“It’ll be a little cool at the start, but layer up and peel off as needed,” said full marathon runner Steve Flaugh.

The course weaves throughout the city, passing by the notable monuments. It tells the story of Indianapolis, as racers crossing the finish line tell their own.

“I think there are a lot of great stories to tell, honestly,” Cornforth said. “There are people who have trained all year for this, and for some folks this is the only time they’ll run a marathon… There are motivational stories wherever you look.”

The race will start at 8:00 am on Saturday, Nov 9 and road closures will last until roughly 3:00 pm.

For a map of all road closures, click HERE.