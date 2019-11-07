Antenna users: TV rescan required

“Shining a Light” Premiere happening this weekend

Posted 10:41 AM, November 7, 2019, by
Data pix.

A first of it's kind show is happening in Monument Circle and will celebrate Hoosier veterans. Jennifer Hanson is with Downtown Indy and shares more about the new musical event.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.