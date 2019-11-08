Coldest start in eight months; temperatures will recover this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is the coldest morning in Indianapolis in eight months! The clear skies overnight and the northwesterly wind flow has resulted in a large temperature drop this Friday morning. Temperatures have fallen into the teens and lower 20s in central Indiana. Kids at the bus stop will want to wear several layers, hats and gloves! There is a wind chill factor this morning and it “feels like” the single digits in spots around the area. March 6, 2019 is the last time the temperature has dropped below 20° at the Indianapolis airport. The record low for the date (November 8) is 13°.

It may be a chilly day ahead, but high pressure over building into the Midwest will provide the state with plenty of sunshine. There could be a few scattered clouds this afternoon as highs struggle to rise into the upper 30s. Dry conditions will continue through the overnight as lows fall back near 20. Runners participating in the Monumental Marathon tomorrow morning will stay dry, but they will want to wear the winter gear for the race!

Temperatures are going to recover through the weekend and will gradually warm back up into the mid-50s. The Colts have a home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kick-off is at 4:05 PM and downtown Indianapolis should remain dry during game time. However, a cold front is going to travel over the state Sunday evening and temperatures will quickly fall through the overnight hours.

Rain showers will fill into central Indiana Sunday night and turn to a wintry mix early Monday. Monday’s high of 42° will occur shortly after midnight and continue to drop. As temperatures fall below freezing, the precipitation will turn over to all snow showers late in the day. Some of the snow may even begin to stick Monday night. Slick spots will be possible Tuesday morning as lows plummet to the teens! Stay tuned for more updates in the days ahead from the FOX59 Weather Authority!