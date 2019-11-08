× Former Franklin Central teacher sentenced for seducing child

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A former Franklin Central High School teacher was sentenced Thursday after being pleading guilty to child seduction.

The sentence comes after Kathryn Hagan was accused of giving a student drugs, having sex with him and giving another student a gun to rob students who may have incriminating evidence on their phones.

In a plea agreement filed in the Marion Superior Criminal Court Thursday, Hagan agreed to plead guilty for several of the charges against her including:

Child seduction, a level 5 felony

Dangerous control of a firearm, a level 5 felony

Dealing in a schedule IV controlled substance, a level 6 felony

Child seduction, a level 6 felony

In exchange for her guilty plea, the state dismissed the conspiracy to commit armed robbery and level 6 felony child seduction.

Hagan was sentenced to serve ten years, with two years served in the department of correction and the rest of the time served on home detention.

Hagan also must register as a sex offender for 10 years.