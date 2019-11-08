× Former Tippecanoe County teacher arrested for alleged child molestation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A former Tippecanoe School Corporation faces charges for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said Jennifer Holmgren, 40 of Lafayette, was arrested Friday for preliminary charges of child molestation and child seduction.

The arrest comes after an investigation into a potentially inappropriate relationship with a student. The Tippecanoe County School Corporation said law enforcement was immediately notified after school officials became aware of a suspicious email between Holmgren and a student at another school.

At the time, Holmgren was a special education aide at Klondike Elementary School. After an internal investigation, Holmgren was no longer employed by the corporation.

Holmgren was being held Friday without bond at the Tippecanoe County Jail.