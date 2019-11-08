INDOT: Weekend construction projects announced for Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced road construction projects this weekend across Marion County.

INDOT said contractors will be working to repair winter damage by extending the life of pavement and fixing bridge joints, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones and not to drive distracted.

Lane Restrictions

I-65 NB & SB from Southport Rd. to South Split Intermittent lane closures 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday NO ramps will be affected

I-70 WB from South Split to Meridian St. Right two lanes closed 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday

I-70 EB from Meridian St. to South Split Right two lanes closed 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 WB from 38th St. to U.S. 31 (Meridian St.) Right three lanes closed 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday Traffic will be diverted onto Shadeland Collector Ramp

I-69 NB from 96th St. to 106th St. Left two lanes closed 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday

I-69 NB from 96th St. to 106th St. Right two lanes closed 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB from Ditch Rd to College Ave. (Northwest side) Right lane closed 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 WB from College Ave. to Ditch Rd. Right lane closed 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 SB from I-465 to Martin Luther King Jr. St. Right two lanes closed 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday

I-65 NB from Martin Luther King Jr. St. to I-465 Right two lanes closed 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday



Ramp Closures

Keystone Ave. to I-465 WB 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Pendleton Pike to I-465 NB 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB to U.S. 31 (Meridian St) 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

U.S. 31 (Meridian St) to I-465 WB 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-865 EB to I-465 EB 5 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday



Outside Marion County

I-70 EB from Post Rd. to Mt. Comfort Rd. Right lane closed AND ramp lane closed from I-70 EB to Mt. Comfort Rd. 9 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Monday



Stay Informed

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android