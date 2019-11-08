IUPUI student meets with President Trump about communism in his home country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A student in central Indiana spoke to President Donald Trump about the rise of communism in his home country of Venezuela.

Daniel Di Martino, a student at IUPUI in Indianapolis, Ind. met President Trump Friday to discuss communism in Venezuela. After the meeting, Di Martino talked about what he calls policies based on promises.

"My biggest warning is that all these things people promise to young Americans that are for free are really not free." Di Martino said. "My family went from being middle class to being poor because of those policies."

He noted that Venezuela went down this path democratically starting with electing Hugo Chavez into office in the '90s.

The country is currently in a massive economic crisis. In April, the Red Cross estimated some 65,000 people were struggling with shortages of food, water, and medicine.