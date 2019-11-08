Local family steps into new home after months of hard work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It's a moment a single mother and her worked for months to achieve. They finally stepped foot in their new Habitat for Humanity home Friday after a dedication ceremony.

The FOX59 team and dozens of volunteers started building the home back in July at the annual panel build.

JaTio Skinner and her son moved to Indiana from California in search of a better life. They dreamed of being homeowners and worked hard for months to achieve their dream.

"It's very up and coming," Skinner said, "I love this neighborhood I love how the house turned out you know it started as wood pieces and then to see it turn into this is just before my eyes even if I was there and working on it you know you don't see it until the end and it just overwhelming."

Once a person qualifies for a habitat home, they must take financial classes and put in 300 hours of sweat equity by building their own home and other Habitat families' homes.