Martinsville city worker hoping to make a name in professional wrestling

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- Before WWE superstars like John Cena became some of the biggest names in Hollywood, they spent days working up the lower ranks of professional wrestling.

Every weekend a Martinsville city worker trades his florescent work vest for a pair of wrestling tights, hoping to be a name you recognize.

“Tell you the truth, I'm doing this job for my Dad. I'm doing wrestling for me," said budding wrestler Roger O'Connor.

Five days a week, O'Connor is cleaning drains and sewers with the Martinsville Street Department. On nights and weekends, he can be found training or competing in wrestling shows with the Indy-based wrestling promotion WCWO. When he's in the ring, he goes by Mack Sterling. His character is a truck driver because O'Connor also went through truck driving school.

“I'm part me, and I'm part somebody else. I have all these fans cheering for me," said O'Connor of his wrestling persona, "It's me and I don’t get to show him very much. It completes Roger basically."

At 37 years old, he started training a few months shy of two years ago. He says it's been a journey of self-discovery along with bruised ribs, black eyes, and bloodshed. To him, he says it's all worth it.

“It's a whole different world. It is,” O'Connor laughed.

Given his age and late start, he isn't expecting to show up on FOX59 every Friday on WWE Smackdown, but he is hoping to do bigger shows around the state or even travel the country to compete.