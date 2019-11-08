Antenna users: TV rescan required

Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 8

Posted 11:40 PM, November 8, 2019, by

Cathedral's Jacob Langdon and Western Boone's Connor Hole (WXIN November 8, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: WESTERN BOONE’S CONNOR HOLE

Western Boone`s Connor Hole scoops up a bouncing punt and races 55 yards to the end zone in the Stars` sectional championship win.

NOMINEE #2: CATHEDRAL'S JACOB LANGDON

Cathedral`s Jacob Langdon runs left, stiff arms a defender, keeps his balance on the sideline, and races 90 yards to the end zone in the Irish`s 42-12 win over Decatur Central in the sectional final.

