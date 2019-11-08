The stand up show "Skippy and The Comedy Warrior" is coming to Bloomington and Shelbyville soon. Marc Price and fellow comedian Joe Kashnow talk about the show that has a lot of heart.
Skippy & The Comedy Warriors
-
Winners of the 71st Emmy Awards
-
Aries Spears brings his stand-up show to Indy
-
Comedian, actor Bob Saget stops by FOX59
-
Netflix renews ‘Grace and Frankie’ for 7th season; comedy to become streaming service’s longest-running show
-
Comedians Gould, Goldthwait injured in car crash before Atlanta performance
-
-
IT problem means Holiday World will sell tickets for $10 this weekend, but you’ll need to take cash!
-
Eddie Murphy to host ‘SNL’ for the first time in 35 years
-
Found Footage Film Festival showcases one-of-a-kind video of forgotten moments in the videotape era
-
‘Saturday Night Live’ fires new hire Shane Gillis
-
Live in Indy this week: John Mayer, Straight No Chaser, Santana and more
-
-
Completely plant-based bacon cheeseburger being developed by Nestlé
-
Valerie Harper, TV’s Rhoda, has died at 80
-
On the Road: Gutty’s Comedy Club