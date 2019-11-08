Texas husband and wife named world’s oldest living married couple

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the secret to a long, healthy marriage?

Austinites John and Charlotte Henderson, who were recently named the world’s oldest living married couple by Guinness World Records, might be able to tell you.

The couple has a combined age of 211 years — John is 106 while Charlotte is 105 years old. They were married on December 15, 1939, marking 2019 their 80th year of marriage.

They married during the Great Depression, where their hotel room for their honeymoon was only $7.

John and Charlotte met in a class at the University of Texas in 1934. Charlotte was studying to be a teacher, while John played football for the Longhorns.

John Henderson also holds the title of world’s oldest living former UT football player. They have a tradition of attending at least one UT football game per season for the past 84 consecutive years.

Their love for UT and the Longhorns doesn’t end there.

The Hendersons have lived at Longhorn Village, a retirement community for university staff and alumni.

The pair are reportedly happy and healthy, and attribute that to living life in moderation and being cordial to each other.