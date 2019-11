Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind -- Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Indianapolis in December. Performers have to go through a lot of training in order to be ready to perform. Sherman takes a look behind the scenes with the crew, and even gets a hands-on look at how the dinosaur operators tick.

Jurassic World Live Tour stops in Indianapolis Dec. 6 - 8 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

For ticket information, click on this link: Jurassic World Live Tour.