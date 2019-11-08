× Veterans Day Parade canceled, Service moved indoors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis announced that the Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Monday, November 11 has been canceled due to weather-related safety concerns.

“The projected freezing temperatures and possible snow fall/freezing rain could not only create a dangerous situation for all involved, but it could also hinder operations to clear the roads along the parade route,” the Council said in a staement.

The Veterans Day Service will still take place, but has been moved indoors. Here is the complete information provided by the Council:

“The Veterans Day Service will still begin at 11 a.m., but the service has moved from the north steps of the memorial to inside the Indiana War Memorial in the Pershing Auditorium. A patriotic musical prelude provided by the Indiana National Guard’s 38th Division Band begins at 10:30 a.m. The memorial service will feature remarks from Bob Spanogle, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. For more information visit Veterans Day Service“

The parade was originally scheduled to take place immediately after the Veterans Day Service.

The Council also said that the Veterans Day Breakfast scheduled from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., in the Arabian Room of the Murat Shrine (502 N. New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN 46204) will not be affected by the weather.