Winter come early? What does that mean for the roads and highway projects?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Mother Nature has decided winter comes early for central Indiana, but what does that mean for the roads, and the continuous highway projects?

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says drivers can expect to see fewer barrels each week, with work finishing up at the end of the month. That work is expected to remain on schedule as crews carry on through the night. If it gets too cold, they will be shifted to the warmer daytime hours. INDOT crews are through the majority of the concrete and pavement work on the highways. They also completed a full inspection of their trucks heading into this winter season. It's the first time they've done that.

“It's a trade-off, snowflakes or barrels, either way, you take your pick, but we will be ready," said INDOT Communications Director Mallory Duncan.

In October, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) went through their mock snow day to make sure new drivers were ready. DPW had some crews out clearing snow Halloween night. They are calling this early cold blast a good test for the coming months.

“All over the city we have repaved or strip patched different areas that should help especially in winter temperatures,” said DPW spokesperson Ben Easley.