Butler downs New Orleans 79-53

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bryce Nze’s 18 points led all scorers and Butler took care of New Orleans, 79-53 inside Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday evening.

Four of the Bulldogs’ starters netted double figures. Behind Nze, Jordan Tucker netted 16, Sean McDermott chipped in 13, and Aaron Thompson finished with 12. As a team, butler shot nearly 50 percent from beyond the three point line, hitting nine of their 19 attempts from long distance.

Butler next hosts Minnesota on Tuesday evening.