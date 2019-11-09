Antenna users: TV rescan required

Country music group Alabama reschedules their Indy show until next October 2020

Posted 9:37 AM, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39AM, November 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fans of the highly acclaimed country music group Alabama, scheduled to play Bankers Life  Fieldhouse  tonight, will have to wait until next year to see the group.

The group famous for such notable songs like “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas”, “Love In The First Degree”, and “She and I” , made the announcement that their

50th Anniversary Tour is being rescheduled till October 15, 2020 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored for the new date.

Those looking for more information can visit BankersLifeFieldhouse.com for more information

 

