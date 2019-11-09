× Indiana Fever star Natalie Achonwa inducted into Notre Dame’s Ring of Honor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. –Friday night former Notre Dame women’s baseketball standout Natalie Achonwa joined Irish greats Ruth Riley-Hunter, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Niele Ivey, Beth (Morgan) Cunningham and Kayla McBride, as she becomes the sixth player to join Notre Dame’s prestigious Ring of Honor. The ceremony took place before Notre Dame’s home opener versus Loyola Maryland.

“Natalie was instrumental in taking our program from a Sweet 16 team to a perennial Final Four team. She took great pride in representing Notre Dame and continues to make us proud,” Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Muffet McGraw stated. “She was a great leader on and off the court, and one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached — just a highly intelligent player with great vision. She worked hard, was super competitive and always did the things that don’t show up on a stat sheet. We are thrilled to have Natalie as our next inductee into the Ring of Honor.”

Donning an Irish uniform from 2010-14, Achonwa led squads reached four consecutive Final Fours, including three NCAA title games. Achonwa accumulated an impressive 138-15 overall record (second most by a senior class) with a 60-4 mark in conference play, in addition to winning five combined regular season and conference tournament championships.

The Guelph, Ontario, native was a two-time All-American, three-time All-NCAA Regional nod and a two-time All-Conference selection (2013 Big East / 2014 ACC). Achonwa, who captained the Irish her senior year, now ranks 16th on the Irish all-time scoring list, amassing 1,546 points over her storied career.

Achonwa was drafted ninth by the WNBA’s Indiana Fever in 2014.