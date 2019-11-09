Monumental Marathon sees record number of runners in near-record low temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A record number of runners at the Monumental Marathon dealt with near-record low temperatures Saturday.

For the first time in Monumental Marathon event history, all races are sold out. That included the full marathon, half marathon, and 5K.

The three races had a record number of 19,000 participants in total. People came from all 50 states and 22 different countries.

"It's such a great event people keep coming back year after year and bring their friends. It is a flat, fast course and it is a wonderful day around Indianapolis," Event marketing manager Rhi Johns said.

Nate Guthals and Dot McMahan won the marathon. McMahan set a new course record. Dan Nester and Molly Grabill won the half-marathon in their divisions.

"It was hard, it was windy out there, but the crowds were amazing. I love Indy," Nester said.

The course weaved throughout the city, passing by the notable Indianapolis monuments.