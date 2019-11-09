Seasons 52 Restaurant rolls out their Fall menu full of flavors and freshness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Seasons 52, a fresh grill and wine bar, is offering an autumn-inspired three-course menu for fall featuring entrees prepared using oak-fire grilling and brick oven-roasting to be naturally lighter and under 595 calories — so guests can enjoy the robust flavors of the season and still feel good about their choices.

The Root & Vine menu features the freshest ingredients the season has to offer, like mushrooms, apples, pumpkin and more prepared using beloved fall cooking techniques like braising and roasting. Guests can choose a soup or salad, entrée and Mini Indulgence dessert for just $29.95. The menu is available now.

Executive Chef Partner Tim Moran stopped by the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News Show to show off some of their new selections.