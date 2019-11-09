Antenna users: TV rescan required

Seasons 52 Restaurant rolls out their Fall menu full of flavors and freshness

Posted 2:43 PM, November 9, 2019, by
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Seasons 52, a fresh grill and wine bar, is offering an autumn-inspired three-course menu for fall featuring entrees prepared using oak-fire grilling and brick oven-roasting to be naturally lighter and under 595 calories — so guests can enjoy the robust flavors of the season and still feel good about their choices.

The Root & Vine menu features the freshest ingredients the season has to offer, like mushrooms, apples, pumpkin and more prepared using beloved fall cooking techniques like braising and roasting. Guests can choose a soup or salad, entrée and Mini Indulgence dessert for just $29.95. The menu is available now.

Executive Chef Partner Tim Moran stopped by the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News Show to show off some of their new selections.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.