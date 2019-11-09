Antenna users: TV rescan required

Silver Alert issued for missing Porter County man

Posted 10:25 AM, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, November 9, 2019

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing early Saturday morning.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Zachariah Wayne Lee’s disappearance. He was last seen around 1:30 Saturday morning in Hebron, Ind. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Lee is an 86-year-old man. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 176 pounds. He has white hair with blue eyes. Lee was last seen wearing a long sleeve button up blue dress shirt, navy blue dress pants, no shoes and a tan winter coat with a thick neck collar.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3170 or 911.

