× Strong Longhorns’ finish dooms No. 23 Purdue in loss to Texas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Matt Coleman III tallied 22 points and Texas outscored No. 23 Purdue 13-4 over the final 2:31 of the game as the Boilermakers fell to the Longhorns 70-66 Saturday evening at Mackey Arena.

Leading Purdue (1-1), Sasha Stevanovic came off the bench to score 14 points, 12 in the first half on a 4-for-5 clip beyond the three point line. Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor also reached double digits, netting 12 points each for the Boilers.

Purdue next travels to Marquette to face the Golden Eagles Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m.