Warming up this weekend; messy weather arrives on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a cool morning around the state, but nearly 10 degrees warmer compared to Friday’s lows! Warmer temperatures are expected through the weekend with the help from southerly winds and sunshine. The mainly cloudy sky early this morning will become clearer by the afternoon. The second half of the day is going to be breezy as temperatures bump up into the mid-40s. You will have a great opportunity to finish up any yard work this weekend with the dry weather and more seasonal highs.

More clouds are going to fill into the state on Sunday with a storm system approaching the state. The area should stay dry for the Colts home game tomorrow against the Miami Dolphins. Temperatures are going to climb into the mid-50s by kick-off, which is set for 4:05 PM. Skies will become cloudy by the end of the game with a stray shower chance before midnight.

Rain showers mixing in with snow will push into the state by Monday morning as temperatures quickly fall. The warmest time of the day on Monday will occur shortly after midnight. By the morning rush hour, temperatures will be in the 30s and should drop into the lower 30s by the drive home from work. The wintry mix will turn over to all snow showers by midday near Indianapolis. Forecast models are hinting at the potential for minor snow accumulation from the system. Around an inch may stick to the ground by Tuesday morning.

Prepare for slick spots early Tuesday as temperatures take a plunge! Near-record lows are possible Tuesday and Wednesday morning with dip into the lower teens both mornings. The second half of the week has a quiet set-up as temperatures slowly rise back into the 40s by Friday.