Colts fall flat at home vs Dolphins 16-12

Posted 7:22 PM, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28PM, November 10, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Jerome Baker #55 of the Miami Dolphins sacks Brian Hoyer #2 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was a day to forget for the Indianapolis Colts, specifically their offense, as the team fell flat against the Miami Dolphins 16-12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Starting in place of injured quarterback Jacoby Brissett, backup Brian Hoyer threw three interceptions on the day, including a first half pass in the endzone that was stripped from Eric Ebron’s hands. Hoyer finished with 18 completions on 39 attempts, 204 passing yards and 1 touchdown, which was hauled in by tight end Jack Doyle.

Adam Vinatieri’s struggles continued. The 46-year-old missed his sixth extra point attempt of the season, which eventually forced the Colts to go for a touchdown on 4th and 10 from Miami’s 16 yard-line with under a minute left to play.

The defense played well, led by Darius Leonard, who racked up 13 tackles, two passes defended, a sack and an interception. The Colts also forced and recovered a fumble and sacked Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick three times.

The Colts have now fallen to 5-4 after losing their second game in a row.

Next week the team hosts the 4-5 Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off a bye.

