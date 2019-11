× Helicopter crashes in Boone County; investigation underway

LEBANON, Ind. — A helicopter has crashed in Lebanon after clipping utility wires, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

The helicopter went down Sunday afternoon in the area of South Mt. Zion Road and South Enterprise Boulevard.

There is no word yet on injuries.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.