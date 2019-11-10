IN Focus: Panelists recap elections, discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the results of last week's municipal elections? And will the so-called 'suburban shift' impact the 2020 elections in Indiana?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Elise Shrock, Mike Murphy and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz recap the elections, and discuss this week's top stories, including the latest member of Congress from Indiana to announce their retirement.

Rep. Pete Visclosky (D-IN) announced Wednesday that he would not be seeking re-election in 2020. Earlier this year, Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) announced she would not be running for another term.

In the video below, IN Focus panelist Adam Wren talks about the race for President, with Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend) still rising in the polls in Iowa.

Buttigieg trailed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by just one point in the latest poll from Quinnipiac University.