Lebanon man critically injured after being ejected from vehicle in crash

LEBANON, Ind. — A 54-year-old man from Lebanon was critically injured after being ejected from a vehicle he was a passenger in.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65 northbound near the 138 mile-marker exit ramp.

Police say officers arrived on scene to find a single vehicle resting on its roof near Perryworth Road. Investigators concluded the vehicle had been traveling in the left lane of I-65 when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle crossed over the middle and right lane and drove into the ditch where it rolled onto its roof.

The passenger was ejected from the rolling vehicle, police say, and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was transported to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.