National Pickle Day brings about great holiday food ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There is Dill, Kosher, Sweet, Bread & Butter, and well, at least another couple other dozen variety of pickles, and to make sure food lovers know about them, National Pickle Day was created and is celebrated each November 14th.

And with the holidays coming up, the opportunity to utilize pickles in your holiday recipes is something everyone will want to do according to Jessica Sowls , founder of Home Ec. Preserves, who visited the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News Show to demonstrate how versatile pickles are for your holiday feasts.