× Police investigating fatal shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting on Indy’s far east side.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening in the 1500 block of Tina Marie Circle, located not far from N. German Church Road and Sedlak Lane.

Upon arrival, police say an adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, laying outside the residence near a vehicle. Police say the man died from his injuries despite life-saving efforts from Indianapolis EMS.

IMPD homicide detectives canvassed the area for evidence and spoke with potential witnesses, police say. The Marion County Forensic Services Agency also responded to assist with identification and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office are assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The name of the deceased will be released by the MCCO after proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide officer or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to http://www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.