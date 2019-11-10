Tracking tumbling temperatures and snow chances for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear around the state this morning. We will have more sunshine through the first half of the day, but more clouds are going to fill into the state as we head into the afternoon. A cold front is going to pass over central Indiana this evening, which will bring the additional clouds and allow temperatures to gradually fall during dinner time. Before the boundary arrives, temperatures will be seasonal for mid-November with a high near 55° in Indianapolis.

The weather looks dry for the Colts game late in the afternoon! Mild temperatures are expected during tailgate and kick-off. However, temperatures are going to fall back into the upper 40s by the end of the game with skies turning overcast.

A few rain showers will develop tonight as temperatures take a dive overnight. The rain will mix in with snowflakes during the Monday morning commute and eventually turn over to all snow in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s by the evening rush hour with strong northerly winds between 15 and 25 MPH. Some snow may even stick to the ground, making slick spots possible on roads and sidewalks.

Right now, 1” to 2” of snow may accumulate across central Indiana with highest totals falling north/northeast of Indianapolis. Lake effect snow showers are possible behind the main wave from the system, which is why the northeast zone of the state could see isolated higher amounts.

Prepare for January-like weather by Tuesday morning as lows plummet into the lower teens! Slick road conditions are possible Monday night and Tuesday due to the bitter temperatures and recent snowfall. Indianapolis could even break a couple daily temperature records mid-week. The second half of the week is going to be much quieter as highs slowly recover to the 40s by next weekend.