Water main break closes portion of Allisonville Road in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A portion of Allisonville Road in Indianapolis has been closed due to a water main break, according to Citizens Energy Group.

The closure applies to all lanes of Allisonville Road from 46th Street to 50th Street and is expected to last until Monday morning.

Citizens Energy Group says it is working to repair an eight-inch water main and an update will be provided once the road reopens.