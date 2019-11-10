Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash ready to go for its 17th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's a Thanksgiving tradition like no other, the Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash, now in its 17th year, and for those participating, it's an opportunity to do something fun while giving back to the community, as all proceeds raised will help provide meals and care for homeless men, women, and children in the community.

With nearly 20,000 runners expected to brave the elements of Thanksgiving morning in the Broad Ripple area, the two featured runs and other selected activities make this a favorite for fans of running and fans of helping out others as Wheeler Mission spokesperson Steve Kerr told Fox 59's Zach Myers.